Baja Stars USA – 21 July 2019 – Results

Soberano Jr., Extreme Tiger, and Rey Horus defeated Mortiz, D’luxe, and La Mascara in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s July 21st show in Huntington Park. Click for full results from the event.

Baja Stars USA

July 21, 2019

Puro Lucha Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Douglas James over Danny Limelight and Rey Leon in a non-title match. [7’23]

Veinom & Rey Maligno over Motros Jungle & Shadow King in two out of three falls. [14’57]

Barrio Boy over Baby Powder. [11’11]

Principe Indu Jr. & Super Boy Jr., & Nacho Libre over Nightmare Azteca, Terror Azteca, & Huracan Negro in two out of three falls. [14’30]

Legacy over Tiago and Unicornio. [11’08]

Durango Kid over Blood Eagle, Lord Drako, Satan, and Argos. [7’13]

Soberano Jr., Extreme Tiger, & Rey Horus over Mortiz, La Mascara, & D’luxe. [14’00]