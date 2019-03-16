Baja Stars USA – 16 March 2019 – Results

Wolf Zaddies defeated the team of RockNES Monsters and Richie Slade in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s March 16 show in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

March 16, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Danny Limelight over Douglas James via Spanish Fly to retain the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship. [13’45]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Mariachi Loco & SoCal Crazy. [14’11]

Ty Ray over Super Beetle via powerbomb. [10’37]

Dan Parker over Cody Devine and Michael Hopkins. [12’57]

Matt Vandagriff over Lucas Riley via roll up. [8’44]

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido, Che Cabrera, & Rico Dynamite) over RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) & Richie Slade. [12’38]