LA Lucha – 16 March 2019 – Results

The Rascalz defeated The Bonus Boys in the main event of LA Lucha’s Episode IV on March 16 in Huntington Park. Click for full results.

LA Lucha

Episode IV

March 16, 2019

Inoki Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Philip Arthur Classic won a battle royal.

Ruby Raze over Watts in a street fight.

Owen Travers over Sonico to advance to the Limitless Tournament.

The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) over Koto Hiro & Super Panda.

Dom Kubrick over Daniel Moon to advance to the Limitless Tournament.

Nick Gage & Teddy Hart over Hamerstone & Andy Brown.

Trey Miguel over Aero Boy and Adrian Quest.

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over The Bonus Boys (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown).

Credit: Shawn Scoville