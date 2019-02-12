LA Lucha and FSW announce two-night, two-city tournament in April

Earlier today, LA Lucha announced that they have reached an agreement with Las Vegas-based promotion Future Stars of Wrestling to hold a two-night tournament taking place across both promotions in April. The opening round of the tournament will be held on April 26 at LA Lucha’s event in the Los Angeles area and will continue the next night on April 27 at FSW’s event in Las Vegas, NV.

The tournament will be a sixteen-wrestler tournament featuring what is being called top talent in the “no limits division.” Twelve wrestlers will automatically be entered into the tournament, and the final four spots will be awarded via qualifying matches.

LA Lucha will be hosting two qualifying matches on their March 16 event, titled Episode IV, at the Inoki Dojo in Huntington Park and FSW will host the other two on their event on March 17 at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. One of the qualifying matches taking place at LA Lucha’s Episode IV is 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick versus Daniel Moon.

The twelve wrestlers who are automatically entered into the tournament are expected to be announced this upcoming weekend, along with the flyer for the event.

LA Lucha’s Episode IV will feature the debuts of Aero Boy, and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz), and Trey Miguel to the promotion. Aero Boy and Trey Miguel will be facing Adrian Quest in a triple-threat match. Other matches announced are Ruby Raze versus Watts and the aforementioned Daniel Moon versus Dom Kubrick.

FSW’s next event will be High Octane; Lethal Lottery on February 23 at the FSW Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Scheduled to appear are FSW Tag-Team Champions 1 Percent, FSW No Limits Champion Damian Drake, FSW Nevada State Champion Sefa Fatu, Hammerstone, Graves, Owen Travers, Douglas James, Suede Thompson, Shogun Jones, Ice Williams, Jake Atlas, Matt Vandagriff, and Andy Brown.