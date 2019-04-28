FSW – 27 April 2019 – Results

Night two of LA Lucha’s and FWS’s Limitless Tournament was held in Las Vegas on April 27. Douglas James defeated Chris Bey, Damian Drake, and Matt Vandagriff in the finals. Click for full results from the event.

Future Stars of Wrestling

Limitless Night 2

April 27, 2019

FSW Arena

Las Vegas, NV

Preshow Match

Hero Lu over Vinnie Wasco.

Limitless Tournament – Round 1

Damian Drake over Mondo Rox.

Limitless Tournament – Round 2

Douglas James over Eli Everfly.

Limitless Tournament – Round 2

Chris Bey over Adam Brooks.

Limitless Tournament – Round 2

Matt Vandagriff over Funnybone.

Limitless Tournament – Round 2

Damian Drake over Jakob Austin Young.

Mazzerati over Delilah Doom.

Shogun Jones over Dusk.

Hyperstreak, Ice Williams, Shaggy McLoving, & Suede Thompson over Ricky Tenacious, VIP, Adrian Quest, & Owen Travers.

Limitless Tournament – Finals

Douglas James over Damian Drake, Chris Bey, and Matt Vandagriff.

-Order of elimination: 1) Vandagriff by Bey, 2) Bey by Drake, 3) Drake by James.