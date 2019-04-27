Ground Zero – 27 April 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Dom Kubrick to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s April 27th show in Imperial Beach.  Click for full results.

Ground Zero
Word of Mouf
April 27, 2019
Imperial Beach Sports Park
Imperial Beach, CA

Pre Show Dark Match
Super Beetle over Hyde. [8’08]

Calder McColl over Dicky Mayer. [9’13]

Fidel Bravo over Zicky Dice, Cody Devine, and Jorel Nelson. [8’27]

Lucas Riley over Danny Limelight. [13’43]

PPRay (Peter Avalin & Ray Rosas) over Raze & Jesse James. [12’38]

Terex over Brandon Cutler. [8’11]

AK Rambe (Michael Hopkins & KC Douglas) & J2 Mattioli over The Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & Dylan Kyle Cox) & Slice Boogie. [15’33]

Jake Atlas over Tyler Bateman. [18’07]

Andy Brown over Dom Kubrick to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [18’01]

