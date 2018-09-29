Ground Zero – 29 September 2018 – Quick Results

B-Boy defeated Andy Brown in the main event of Ground Zero’s Phase 8 on September 29 in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

Phase 8

September 29, 2018

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Jorel Nelson over Mantequilla via springboard cutter. [9’46]

Corey Jackson vs. Terex goes to a double count out. [6’31]

AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over SoCal Crazy & Mike Camden via double team cutter. [15’45]

Douglas James over Ryan Kidd via frog splash to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight Championship. [12’37]

DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) & Matt Vandagriff over Jake Atlas & The Bomb Squad (Cameron Gates & Dylan Kyle Cox). [13’07]

Joe Heiken over Juan Mattioli via springboard splash. [11’22]

Dom Kubrick over Joey Ryan. [9’35]

B-Boy over Andy Brown via submission. [24’06]