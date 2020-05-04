Ground Zero cancels all upcoming events

Ground Zero, the San Diego area-based pro-wrestling promotion run by B-Boy, has announced the cancelation of all of their future events until further notice. Previously the promotion had canceled their event scheduled for April 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the new announcement will cover the remainder of 2020s events.

B-Boy gave the following statement regarding the cancelation of ground Zero’s live events:

The health and safety of our wrestlers, staff, and fans is our top priority. We will return to scheduling and holding events again in the future when we can guarantee everyone will be safe. For now, we feel the best thing to do is to cancel all upcoming events until further notice. Even if stay-at-home restrictions are relaxed in California in the near future, there is still too much we don’t know yet about Covid-19. We’d much rather play it safe than risk anyone’s health and plan to see how things unfold before we think about running again.

Ground Zero is the second Southern California based pro-wrestling promotion, joining Bar Wrestling, to announce officially that all upcoming events are canceled. With the current trajectory of COVID-19 in Southern California and the stay-at-home orders, it appears that it may still be some time before any live events are allowed in the area.

The announcement from Ground Zero covers the six events that were scheduled to take place between June and December.

Ground Zero last ran on March 7, 2020, in Imperial Beach, CA, with an event titled Regulators Mount Up. That event saw Ground Zero Champion Andy Brown make his tenth successful title defense by defeating Ray Rosas.

In September 2019, the promotion held the first pro-wrestling event on the west coast to be streamed live on IndependentWrestling.tv (formerly known as Powerbomb.tv).

Prior Ground Zero events are available to stream on IWTV.live. They are offering five days of the service free with the promo code GROUNDZERO.