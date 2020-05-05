Lucha VaVoom to stream best-of Cinco De Mayan special

Lucha VaVoom has partnered with We Are Hear to present a one-hour special later tonight on YouTube featuring the best moments from the promotion’s Cinco De Mayan shows over the years.

Cinco De Mayan is Lucha VaVoom annual event that takes place on or around May 5 at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. The promotion had to cancel their event for this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will premiere on We Are Hear’s YouTube channel at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

Lucha VaVoom was founded in Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by Rita D’Albert and Liz Fairbairn and features a mix of wrestling, burlesque, and comedy. The promotion was voted Los Angeles’ “Best Burlesque Show” by LA Weekly in 2012 and 2013. The promotion has often featured Hollywood stars such as Drew Carey and Jack Black on commentary for their events.

Lucha VaVoom was also featured in the award-winning documentary Lucha VaVOOM: Inside America’s Most Outrageous Show, released on October 16, 2018, by TV4 Entertainment.

We Are Hear is an artist empowerment company based in Los Angeles, California, focusing on developing and nurturing the creative. The company was founded by Linda Perry, a Grammy-nominated and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee who has composed and produced for Christina Aguilera, Adele, and P!nk, among other major artists and Kerry Brown, an award-winning, multi-platinum producer, manager, and event producer for artists such as The Smashing Pumpkins, Miley Cyrus, and Ziggy Marley.

This year will be the first year in over a decade that Lucha VaVoom has not held its annual Cinco de Mayo event at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles.