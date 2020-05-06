Deathmatch Legend Supreme has Died

Supreme (real name Lester Perfors), one of the biggest stars in Southern California pro-wrestling of the 1990s and early 2000s, and easily the biggest star of deathmatch wrestling in the region’s history, died earlier today due to a heart attack. He was 49 years old.

Supreme started his wrestling career in 1995, Supreme gained early notoriety teaming with Kid Kaos (Joey “Kaos” Munoz) and feuding with his trainer Crayz and Tech IX. The feud between the two teams took place throughout California in the late 1990s, ending with the formation of XPW.

With the formation of XPW, Supreme became known on a national level. He won XPW’s first King of the Death Matches Tournament and was awarded the promotion’s King of the Death Match Championship. He would hold that championship four times in total.

During his time in XPW, Supreme went on his first tour with the legendary Japanese promotion FMW. In FMW, he teamed with Homeless Jimmy to win the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Championship. Supreme also made it to the finals of XPW’s second King of the Death Matches Tournament before losing to Vic Grimes and won their third tournament.

After the close of XPW in 2003, Supreme traveled throughout the world, continuing to compete in deathmatches. He has appeared in Big Japan, IWA, GCW, AWS, and NGX, among others.

On July 20, 2019, Supreme was one of the inaugural inductees into the Santino Bros. Death Match Hall of Fame. While he wasn’t as active in recent years as earlier in his career, Supreme was still actively wrestling. He was scheduled to wrestle Eli Everfly in a death match at the March Santino Bros. event before the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supreme is survived by his wife Karen and son Kano.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Supreme’s family as well.