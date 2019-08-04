Supreme to make a rare in-ring appearance at Crimson Cup 3

Supreme returns to the ring at Crimson Crown Wrestling‘s Crimson Cup 3 on August 16th in South Gate, CA.

The recent SoCal Death Match Hall Of Fame inductee will be taking the place of BC Killer in the tournament. Last month, BC Killer was pulled from the tournament due to a fractured left ankle. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help BC Killer with personal expenses.

BC Killer was originally set to take part in a first-round Barbed Wire Brutality Match. Supreme will team with BC Killer’s originally scheduled partner Bestia 666 to face Ray Basura and Damian 666. The winners will go on to the second round, where they’ll take part in two three-way elimination matches. The two winners will then advance to the tournament finals.

The winner of the tournament will become the first holder of the Crimson Crown Wrestling Champion of Supreme Violence title. The title, which is named and crafted in the image of Supreme, will be the promotion’s first championship.

This will be Supreme’s first match in over two years. He last took part in a House Of Horrors Death Match against Matt Tremont at GCW’s Road To Survival on April 23rd, 2017 in Howell, NJ. According to Cagematch.net, this will be the first deathmatch tournament Supreme has taken part in since taking part in IWA East Coast’s Masters of Pain on November 7th, 2009 in Huntington, WV. .Supreme’s match at Crimson Cup 3 will also be his first match in SoCal since facing Pinky at UEW Hellbound on October 22nd, 2016.

Also set to take place in the first round of the Crimson Cup 3 tournament, Matt Tremont and Markus Crane face Randi West and Casanova Valentine in a Home Improvement Death Match. In the other first-round match set to take place at Crimson Cup 3, Carnage teams with Marriah Moreno against Ludark Shiatan and Homeless Jimmy in a Tijuana Tag-Team Death Match.

The Santino Bros Wrestling Academy will also have a non-tournament showcase match, as Robby Phoenix goes up against Ray Romero Jr.

Crimson Crown Wrestling’s Crimson Cup 3 takes place at the American Legion Hall Post #335. Tickets for Crimson Cup 3 are available at ccwwrestling.bigcartel.com.