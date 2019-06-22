Santino Bros. announces inaugural inductees to SoCal Deathmatch Hall of Fame

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy announced the creation of a Southern California Deathmatch Hall of Fame, with the first inductions set for their July 20, 2019 event in Huntington Park, CA. The first two inductees are Supreme and Messiah.

The inductions will take place as part of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s Don’t Get Mad Get Even event in Huntington Park, CA. That event will be headlined by Ruby Raze challenging Jake Atlas for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship.

Supreme is probably the most prolific deathmatch wrestler in Southern California history. Starting his wrestling career in 1995, Supreme gained early notoriety teaming with Kid Kaos (Joey “Kaos” Munoz) and feuding with his trainer Crayz and Tech IX. The feud between the two teams took place all throughout California in the late 1990s, ending with the formation of XPW.

With the formation of XPW, Supreme became known on a national level. He won XPW’s first King of the Death Matches Tournament and was awarded the promotion’s King of the Death Match Championship. He would hold that championship four times in total.

During his time in XPW, Supreme went on his first tour with the legendary Japanese promotion FMW. In FMW he teamed with Homeless Jimmy to win the WEW Hardcore Tag Team Championship. Supreme also made it to the finals of XPW’s second King of the Death Matches Tournament before losing to Vic Grimes, and won their third tournament.

After the close of XPW in 2003, Supreme traveled throughout the world, continuing to compete in death matches. He has appeared in Big Japan, IWA, GCW, AWS, and NGX among others.

Messiah began his wrestling career at Verne Langdon’s Slammers Wrestling Gym as Iron Mike Ehrhardt and made his debut in 1996. When XPW debuted in 1999, The Messiah first wore a mask and wrestled as the Blunatic, losing to Nicole Bass in his debut with the promotion. When his gimmick was changed to The Messiah in December 1997 he quickly became a fan favorite in XPW and within six-months became a regular in the XPW Heavyweight Championship picture.

In November 2000, Messiah defeated Supreme to win the XPW King of the Death Matches Championship. He then followed that up on May 26, 2001, by winning the XPW Heavyweight Championship, becoming the only dual champion in XPW history.

In August 2001, XPW announced Messiah had been fired, while still holding both titles. He then began to wrestle for various promotions in Southern California before making a surprise appearance at CZW in January 2002, accepting an open-challenge by then CZW Champion Justice Pain. He would eventually go on to win the CZW Heavyweight Championship three times. He was inducted into the CZW Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Messiah continued wrestling through the early 2010s, having last competed in an official match in 2017 for Blood Bros. pro Wrestling. He made an appearance at GCW’s first event in Los Angeles last year, doing a run in to take out Joey Ryan who interfered in Nick Gage’s match with David Arquette.

Santino Bros. Wrestling’s Don’t Get Mad Get Even will be taking place at the Puro Lucha Dojo (Inoki Dojo) in Huntington Park, CA at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 for presale and $25.00 at the door.

