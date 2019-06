Super Crazy defeated Andy Brown in the main event of VWE’s VenueMania on June 21st in Imperial, CA. Click for results from the show.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

VenueMania

June 22, 2019

Ricochet Rec. Center

Imperial, CA

Kitana Vera over Viva Van to win the VWE Women’s Championship.

Sefa Fatu over SoCal Crazy.

Super Crazy over Andy Brown.

*Partial results.