Ricky Mandel defeated Cole Wright in the main event of VWE’s June 29 event in Brawley. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Summer Showdown

June 29, 2018

Hidalgo Society

Brawley, CA

OG Playboy over Ethos.

Hunter Freeman over Mike Camden.

Lil’ Cholo over Amazing Jr. to retain the VWE Lightning Belt.

Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over Cool Hiros (Guy Cool & Koto Hiro) to win the VWE Tag-Team Championship.

Ricky Mandel over Cole Wright.