The Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo and Mariachi Loco) defeated Los Luchas (Zokre and Phoenix Star) in the main event of VWE’s January 25 event in Imperial, CA. Click for results.
Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Respect is Earned
January 25, 2019
Ricochet Rec. Center
Imperial, CA
Super Beetle over Ty Ray and Tad.
Mr. Wright over Luminoso.
Andy Brown over Ethos.
Andy Brown over Hip Hop Harry.
Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star).
Be the first to comment on "VWE – 25 January 2019 – Results"