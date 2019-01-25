WOW Women of Wrestling on AXS January 25, 2019 – review

Tonight’s second episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling on AXS TV featured Tessa Blanchard’s in-ring debut for the promotion in a match with The Beverly Hills Babe Amber O’Neal. We also had the debuts of Princess Aussie and Siren the Voodoo Doll, and an incredibly well-timed promo by Jessie Jones.

This week opened with a recap of last week’s episode, focusing mainly on the stuff between Tessa Blanchard and Santana Garrett.

Next we are in the ring with Santana Garrett and David McLane. Garrett says she wants a match with Blanchard. This is good. One of my criticisms last week was that Garrett did accept the heel Blanchard’s challenge. This brought Blanchard to the ring and her and Garrett began to brawl right away. All the ref were out to break it up.

After they were separated, McLane said that Blanchard had to earn a title shot in WOW and put her in a match with The Beverly Hills Babe, and former Bullet Babe (though Bullet Club is 4 lyfe), Amber O’Neal.

There was a really great vignette for Princess Aussie next. She grew up in Australia and her mom had to work so she was raised by a tribe. This was really well done and a great intro to her character. WOW is knocking it out of the park with these things. Princess Aussie wrestles locally as Simone Sherie and was trained at Santino Bros. and people there are really high on her.

After the vignette, we are back at the Belasco and David McLane points out Jackie Stallone is in the audience. Stallone was a big part of the original GLOW.

Siren The Voodoo Doll vs. Princess Aussie

Princess Aussie came to the ring with a group of tribesmen. Siren controlled the early part of the match. Aussie came back when she hit a tornado DDT from the middle rope. The finish saw Aussie hit a frog splash for the pin. I think this may have been Aussie’s second match after having one match on a Santino Bros. show. This was a decent match. They kept it fairly basic and it was short but it was a good intro to both wrestlers.

Next, up we have Tessa Blanchard cutting a promo at Muscle Pharm in Burbank. She mentioned how she’ll do whatever it takes to get the WOW Championship and then ran down The Beverly Hills Babe. Even though she’s now The Beverly Hills Babe, Tessa said she’s still the same sloppy Amber O’Neal. Tessa Blanchard is pretty good at promos.

A Jessie Jones video package was next. She is a country girl who Selina Majors convinced to move out to Los Angeles. Majors brought in another prospect to team with Jones, but Jones was too rough on her and she had to be stretchered out of their training.

Jessie Jones vs. Azteca

Jessie Jones is in the ring and says she wants to “make wrestling great again.” She then started talking about the wall that President Trump wants to build on the southern border and called everyone hypocrites for living in gated communities but not wanting the wall. So this was taped in October, but what amazing timing with everything in the news the last couple of weeks.

Azteca, who wrestles on the indies as Gisele Shaw, was the clear crowd favorite here. Azteca had some nice offense but hurt her arm when she crashed into the corner. This allowed Jones to work over Azteca’s arm and eventually get a submission win. Azteca had a nice looking corkscrew splash. I thought this was short but good. Jones delivered a really good promo too. The character development on this show is really top-notch between the vignettes, promos, and the commentary. They are doing an excellent job of introducing everyone to the world of WOW.

Backstage Amber O’Neal was putting champagne on ice for Lana Star. The world’s greatest attorney Sophia Lopez showed up.

There was a video package showing how Amber O’Neal became the Beverly Hills Babe. She used to team with Santana Garrett as the All American Girls before they were forced to vacate the WOW tag team titles. She was then corrupted by Lana Star. Good stuff here.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Beverly Hills Babe Amber O’Neal

Lana Star joined the broadcast team for the match. At one point O’Neal did a move and Star claimed she taught her that. McLane said he’s never seen her do it and she replied: “that’s because I gave it to her.” This was a pretty solid match. It was odd that they did a heel versus heel match for Blanchard’s in-ring debut, but it feels like they might be prepping O’Neal for a face turn. Blanchard won with a buzzsaw or hammerlock DDT.

Post-match Blanchard asked when she is going to get her title shot and delivered another really good promo. Garrett ran out to the ring and her and Blanchard started brawling again. The refs pulled them apart and the show went off the air.

This was another really good episode of WOW. Like I mentioned earlier, the character development on this show is top notch. The shows are also put together in a way that feels like they are taking the best parts of mid-1980s WWF and updating it with modern ring-work and video packages. It really feels nostalgic and fresh at the same time.