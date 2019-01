NXT – 25 January 2019 – Results

Velveteen Dream defeated Adam Cole in the main event of NXT’s house show in Riverside, CA on January 25. Click for full results from the event.

WWE NXT

January 25, 2019

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, CA

Johnny Gargano over Tyler Bate.

Kairi Sane, Candace LaRae, & Io Shirai over Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, & Marina Shafir.

The War Raiders (Hanson & Rowe) & Ricochet over The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reiley, & Bobby Fish).

Matt Riddle over Kassius Ohno.

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) over Forgotten Sons (Steven Cutler & Wesley Blake).

Velveteen Dream over Adam Cole.