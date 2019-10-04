WWE SmackDown Live – 04 October 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 10/04/2019

Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WWE’s FOX premiere of Smackdown Live from Los Angeles. Click for full results.

WWE
SmackDown Live #1050
October 4, 2019
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA

Dark Match

Ali over Buddy Murphy via 450 Splash.

SmackDown Live

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair over Bayley & Sasha Banks.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura wentto a no-contest.

Kevin Owens over Shane McMahon in a Loser is Fired Ladder Match.

Braun Strowman, The Miz & Heavy Machinery over AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Roman Reigns over Erick Rowan in a Lumberjack Match.

Brock Lesnar over Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "WWE SmackDown Live – 04 October 2019 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.