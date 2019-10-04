WWE SmackDown Live – 04 October 2019 – Results

Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WWE’s FOX premiere of Smackdown Live from Los Angeles. Click for full results.
WWE
SmackDown Live #1050
October 4, 2019
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
Dark Match
Ali over Buddy Murphy via 450 Splash.
SmackDown Live
Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair over Bayley & Sasha Banks.
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura wentto a no-contest.
Kevin Owens over Shane McMahon in a Loser is Fired Ladder Match.
Braun Strowman, The Miz & Heavy Machinery over AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.
Roman Reigns over Erick Rowan in a Lumberjack Match.
Brock Lesnar over Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship.
