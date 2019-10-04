Jon Moxley and Amy Dumas set to appear at Comic Con Revolution in Ontario

AEW’s Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas will be appearing at Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, CA next May. This will mark the first scheduled Southern California signing appearance for Moxley since leaving the WWE earlier this year.
Comic Con Revolution will be taking place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Ontario Convention Center.
Here is the full press release:
NYC, October 2nd, 2019 – Comic Con Revolution, the Inland Empire’s own full-scale family-friendly comic con is proud to announce wrestling superstars Jon Moxley and WWE Hall of Famer Amy ‘Lita’ Dumas, joining the Comic Con Revolution family when CCR returns to the Ontario Convention Center on Saturday, May 16th and Sunday, May 17th, 2020.
Jon Moxley is currently signed to wrestling’s hottest brand, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the current IWGP United States Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley has held over 20 championship titles all over the world during his professional wrestling career. WWE fans will remember Moxley as Dean Ambrose, one third of the dominant group known as The Shield. He’ll be making a rare meet-and-greet appearance in California at Comic Con Revolution. Pre-orders for autographs and photo ops will be available soon.
Amy Dumas, better known by her ring name, Lita is also scheduled to attend Comic Con Revolution. She performed as a wrestler with WWE from 2000 to 2006, then went on to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Lita has made many marks on the wrestling industry but her most trailblazing moment came in December 2004 when she, along with Trish Stratus, became the first woman to main event Monday Night Raw. Amy continues to make appearances for WWE as a legend. Fans will not want to miss out on meeting this icon of women’s wrestling.
“Wrestling and comics go hand-in-hand,” said CCR’s James Ross. “In building our 2020 show we wanted to offer all our comics fans who love wrestling as well a chance to meet two of the biggest names in the business.”
Jon Moxley and Amy ‘Lita’ Dumas will be part of the entire CCR weekend along with popular comics creators and entertainers.
Current guest list includes: Christ Arrant, Chiara Bautista, Sandy King Carpenter, Ming Chen, Kevin Conroy, Gerry Conway, Brandon Easton, Carlos Ferro, Maile Flanagan, John Glover, Michael Golden, Gene Ha, Larry Hama, Beverly Johnson, Angel Medina, Jonboy Meyers, Dustin Nguyen, James O’Barr, Carla Perez, Whilce Portacio, Andrea Romano, John Romita, Jr, Mairghread Scott, Jim Shooter, Cat Staggs, Arthur Suydam, Angi Viper, Renee Witterstaetter, Timothy Zahn with many more guests to be added in the coming months.
Order your tickets to Comic Con Revolution today at www.ccrtix.com.
Location:
Ontario Convention Center
2000 E Convention Center Way
Ontario, California 91764
Hours:
Saturday May 16th, 2020 – 10am (9am with advance ticket purchase) – 7pm
Sunday May 17th, 2020 – 11am (10am with advance ticket purchase) – 5pm
For more information go to http://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario.
https://www.facebook.com/ComicConRevolution
https://twitter.com/ComicConRvltn
https://www.instagram.com/comicconrevolution
