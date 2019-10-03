AAA’s Invading LA event on October 13 has been canceled

AAA’s Invading LA event that was scheduled for October 13, 2019, at The Forum in Inglewood, CA has been canceled. The Forum sent out an e-mail to ticket holders today claiming the event is being rescheduled. AAA has not made an official announcement regarding the cancellation.

Here is the e-mail that was sent to people who had purchased tickets to the event:

Dear Lucha Libre Ticket Holder: Please be advised the Lucha Libre AAA presents Lucha Invading LA event originally scheduled to take place at the Forum on October 13 has been rescheduled. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time. Please hold onto your original tickets, as the original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event. Your original tickets will not need to be exchanged. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused!

SoCalUncensored.com was first advised the show was being canceled or postponed on September 25, 2019, but AAA’s press contact stated the event was still on. Tickets remained on sale for the event at Ticketmaster and the iPPV remained listed on Fite.tv.

Rumors of the show’s cancellation continued after that, but they continued to keep tickets on sale and no official announcement was made. Over the weekend Fite.tv removed the event from its iPPV schedule, but tickets remained on sale. Luchablog reported on September 30, 2019 that the show was pulled from traditional PPV channels as well, with it being rescheduled for “sometime in 2020.”

Earlier today, Ticketmaster stopped selling tickets for the event and now lists the event as “Date & Time TBA.”

Tickets for the event were not selling well, with it estimated only about 3,000 tickets having been sold in a venue that holds over 10,000 people. Last month, AAA moved their Invading New York show from Madison Square Garden to the smaller Hulu Theater due to low ticket sales.

Originally, WWE was set to run a house show in Anaheim on October 13 as well, but that show was also canceled.

We will update this story when an official announcement is made by AAA regarding the cancellation.