AAA announces Invading LA event at The Forum for October

Mexico’s AAA will be returning to the Los Angeles area with an event at The Forum on October 13, 2019. The promotion held a press conference at The Forum today to make the announcement. The event is being titled Invading LA.

The announcement of holding an event at The Forum in Inglewood follows AAA’s announcement earlier this year that they will be running at Madison Square Garden in New York in September.

Dorian Roldán, Managing Director of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, stated “By adding the October 13th date, we can reach even more fans in the United States. We are excited to be bringing our world-renowned luchadores to the world-famous Forum in Los Angeles.”

Roldán continued, “The theme for these events is ‘Invading the U.S.A’ and our luchadores are ready to invade New York and LA. What better way to satisfy the increasing demand of our Triple A fans in the U.S. than to be featured at these iconic venues.”

Also attending the press conference were Blue Demon Jr., Dr. Wagner Jr., Texano Jr., Aerostar, and Drago. Taya Valkyrie is also featured on the event flyer. Also announced as appearing at Invading LA are Averno, Daga, Dinastia, Fenix, Golden Magic, Hijo del Tirantes, Hijo del Vikingo, Konnan, La Hiedra, La Parkita, Lady Maravilla, Lady Shani, Mamba, Maximo, Nino Hamburgesa, Pagano, Pentagon Jr., Piero, Pimpinela Escarlata, Puma King, Tessa Blanchard, and Villano III Jr.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on June 21, 2019, but the ticket presale is open now at Ticketmaster. To access the presale use code LULUCHA or LUCHA. Ticket prices range from $30.00 to over $600.00 for tickets that include VIP packages.

This will be the first full AAA event in Los Angeles since they held a show at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on April 5, 2009. This will be the first time that AAA has run at The Forum and will be only the second pro-wrestling event to be held at the venue since 2001. WWE ran a house show there on December 19, 2015.

WWE is also scheduled to hold an event at the Honda Center in Anaheim on October 13, 2019. The last time two major international wrestling promotions ran head to head in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area was on June 28, 1997, when WCW held an event at The Forum and WWF held an event at The Pond (now Honda Center) in Anaheim.