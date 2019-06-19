Lights Out Xtreme Fighting returns Saturday, July 6 in Burbank

LXF will be holding its second event on July 6, 2019, at the Burbank Marriott Events Center. The event will feature two championship fights and the MMA debut of former NFL defensive lineman Chris McCain.

Here is the full press release from LXF:

BURBANK, California – Lights Out Xtreme Fighting (LXF) will be bringing the fistic fireworks on Independence Day Weekend when it returns July 6 to The Media City for a full night of MMA action and two championship bouts at the Burbank Marriott Events Center.

First, LXF Heavyweight Champion Jack May (11-6) will defend his belt for the first time against Brazilian brawler Jay Silva (12-12-1). May, a veteran of UFC, Bellator, PFL and K-1, won the heavyweight crown at LXF 1 in a brutal beatdown of Mike Quintero. Silva is riding a two-fight winning streak and has been champing at the bit to test his in-cage pedigree against May.

Then, the LXF Featherweight ChampionshipBelt will be up for grabs when A.J. Bryant (10-3)trades fists with Jared Papazian (19-13-1) in a 145-pound LXF title clash.

The LXF’s mission is to develop the next generation of MMA fighters while also offering athletes from other sports a platform to step into the cage and pursue their dreams, and former NFL defensive lineman Chris McCain will seize the opportunity and crossover into LXF. McCain, a four-year NFL veteran who’s played 35 career games for the Chargers, Dolphins and Saints, was recruited by LXF co-founder Shawne Merriman to make his MMA debut on July 6. He will fight Jamal Harris (0-2).

The action-packed night of fights will additionally feature Alfred Khashakyan (9-4) returning to the cage after a dominant showing knocking out Albert Morales during LXF 1 when he takes on?Keith Carson?(7-5) in a 135-pound showdown.

Also, veteran Southern California fan favorite Chad George (17-8) will be stepping into the cage for the last time in his career for a “retirement fight” against Hector Valenzuela (6-11).

Just like the inaugural LXF 1 show, LXF 2 will later air on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket.

Complementing the two title bouts and featured attractions at LXF 2 will be a full card of fights:

? Brian Del Rosario (4-2) will make his second straight LXF appearance and look to continue his winning ways against Alex Trinidad (4-2) in a 150-pound catchweight fight.

? Sergio Perez (4-2) will take on Taylor Alfaro (4-3) as both fighters look to bounce back from defeats in a 140-pound catchweight fight.

? Blake Bilder (2-0-1) will step into the cage against Derion Chapman (5-8-1) for a battle between a pair of 145-pound featherweight unbeaten contenders.

? Julian Baez (1-3), who suffered a knockout defeat during LXF 1, will look to get back into the win column against Roberto Hernandez (0-0).

? Gilbert Nakatani (1-0) will take on Mykola Aivazian (1-1) as both fighters seek their second career win.

? In a faceoff between two American female fighters, Tiani Valle (2-1) will take on Loveth Young (1-0-1).

Tickets for LXF 2 can be purchased beginning at $65 online at LightsOutXF.com or at the Burbank Marriott Events Center box office during fight night. VIP Dinner and Bottle Service Tables are also available.

Doors Open at 6:00pm; First Bout at 7:00pm

All bouts are subject to change.