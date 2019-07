LXF 2 – 06 July 2019 – Results

Retiring fighter Chad George won his final fight, defeating Hector Valenzuela via submission in the main event of LXF 2 in Burbank, CA. Also at LXF 2 former NFL player Chris McCain made his MMA debut, defeating Jamal Harris via TKO. Click for full results from the event.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting

LXF 2

July 6, 2019

Burbank Marriott Events Center

Burbank, CA

Chris McCain defeats Jamal Harris via TKO at 0:38 of around 2.

Julian Baez defeats Roberto Romero by Unanimous Decision [30-27, 30-27, 30-27].

Gilbert Nakatani defeats Mykola Aivazian via submission [bulldog choke] at 2:47 of round 2.

Blake Bilder defeats Derion Chapman by Unanimous Decision [30-26, 30-27, 30-27].

Alex Trinidad defeats Brian Del Rosario by Unanimous Decision [30-25, 30-26, 29-27].

Sergio Perez defeats Taylor Alfaro via submission [armbar] at 0:34 of round 3.

AJ Bryant defeats Jared Papazian via KO at 3:42 of round 2.

Alfred Khashakyan defeats Keith Carson via TKO at 3:13 of round 1.

Chad George defeats Hector Valenzuela via submission [arm triangle choke] at 4:01 of round 2.