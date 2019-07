Baja Stars USA – 06 July 2019 – Results

Douglas James defeated Fidel Bravo in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s July 6th event in San Diego. Also on the show Danny Limelight defeated TJ Perkins to retain the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

July 6, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

B-Minus over Matt Vandagriff via roundhouse kick. [7’40]

Christi Jaynes over Thunder Rosa to win the Baja Stars Women’s Championship. [9’20]

Danny Limelight over TJ Perkins via Tornado DDT to retain the Baja Stars Cruiserweight Championship. [18’00]

RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma) over Dylan Kyle Cox & J2 Mattioli. [13’25]

Douglas James over Fidel Bravo. [11’49]