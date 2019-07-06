Santino Bros. Up All Night #5 – 05 July 2019 – Results

Santino Bros. held their latest Up All Night taping on July 5th at their school in Bell Gardens, CA. Click for spoilers from the upcoming YouTube series.

Heather Monroe vs. Dom Kubrick vs. Darwin Finch went to a triple KO.

Ray Romero over Captain Corona.

Hoss Hogg over Drunken Master.

Koto Hiro & Viva Van over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).

Andy Brown over RJ Santos.

Jesse James over Hyde.

Tyler Bateman over Dylan Kyle Cox.