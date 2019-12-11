Ladder match announced for Santino Bros. Wrestling’s At Last on January 4

Santino Bros. Wrestling has announced two more matches for their next event, At Last, on January 4, 2020, including the promotion’s first ladder match since 2015.

In the second ladder match in the promotion’s history and first since October 10, 2015, Eli Everfly, Douglas James, Lucas Riley, and Matt Vandagriff will be facing off. The winner of the match will become the number one contender for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship. None of the four wrestlers have ever held the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship, though Eli Everfly and Douglas James have held the promotion’s submission title.

The other recently announced match for At Last will see 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick versus likely 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year nominee Viva Van. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

These two matches join the already announced generational matchup between The Superstar Jake Atlas and the returning Rock Superstar Joey “Kaos” Munoz in his first match since 2018, and Ray Rosas defending his Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship against Slice Boogie in the co-main event.

Here is the announced lineup so far for Santino Bros. At Last:

Jake Atlas vs. Joey “Kaos” Munoz

Ray Rosas (c) vs. Slice Boogie for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship

Eli Everfly vs. Douglas James vs. Matt Vandagriff vs. Lucas Riley in a number-one contender’s ladder match

Heather Monroe vs. Andy Brown

Los Luchas vs. Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite

Dom Kubrick vs. Viva Van

The event title, At Last, is a nod to the event being Jake Atlas’ farewell to the promotion and school that trained him before reporting to WWE nine days later. Atlas is the first Santino Bros. graduate to be signed to the WWE. This will be the first time Atlas and Kaos (who last appeared in a match on September 20, 2018, in a loss to Brody King) have met in an official match.

Santino Bros. Wrestling’s At Last will be taking place at Leo P. Turner Hall in Cudahy, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25.00 for the front row to $10.00 general admission.