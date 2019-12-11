Metalachi, Kazarian’s Gutter Candy to perform at The Whisky a Go Go

Metalachi, Frankie Kazarian’s band Gutter Candy, and Satanic Johnny will be performing at one of the most famous venues in rock-n-roll, The Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, on February 1, 2020.

Metalachi, who include Vega De La Rockha, El Cucuy, “Queen” Kyla Vera, Paco Halen, and Kiko Cane, will be headlining the show. They are billed as the world’s only heavy metal mariachi band. Metalachi was also the house band on the last season of Lucha Underground on the El Rey Network.

Gutter Candy features AEW’s Frankie “Kilowatt” Kazarian on bass, lead singer Jersey Dagger, guitarist Lixx Candy, and Dani Diggler on drums. The band is a tribute to a tribute to the sounds of the ’80s and 90’s hard rock.

Hollywood’s Satanic Johnny, which is billed as an experimental crossover band, will also be performing.

The Whisky, with a capacity of only 500, opened in 1964 and has hosted some of the most iconic bands in rock-n-roll history. Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Van Halen, Motley Crue, and Cream among others have performed there. In 1986 Guns N Roses debuted “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Mr. Brownstone” at the Whisky. The Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame honored the Whisky in 2006 with a marker designating it a historic rock and roll landmark.

While there have been no pro-wrestling events at the Whisky, it was the location for an Enzo Amore rap concert and the infamous Food Fight video where women in bikinis wrestled in a giant salad.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale and prices range from $25.00 for general admission to $500.00 for a four-person VIP booth on the floor.