Santino Bros. – 17 June 2022 – Results

Santino Bros.

Play Around Lay Around

Jun 17, 2022

Clara Sports Park

Cudahy, CA

Alec Tomas over Artorius.

Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Rico Dynamite) over Richie Coy and Cam Gates.

Sage Sin Supreme over El Primohenio Trebeca.

Tito Escondido over Hoss Hogg.

Lucas Riley over Alonzo Alvarez to retain the Inner City Championship.

Cam Gates over Lucas Riley to become the new Inner City Champion.

Delilah Doom over Savanna Stone.

Slice Boogie and Bateman over PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas).