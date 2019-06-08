Santino Bros. Up All Night #4 – 07 June 2019 – Results

Santino Bros. held their fourth Up All Night show on June 7th in Bell Gardens. We have full spoilers for the upcoming episode of the YouTube series. Click for the results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Up All Night #4

June 7, 2019

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Douglas James over Sick Boy RJ Santos.

Drunken Master Gaius over Darwin Finch.

Dom Kubrick over Hyde.

Eli Everfly over Biagio Cresenzo.

Jesse James over Lucas Riley.

Jake Altas over Alonzo Alvarez .

Tyler Bateman over Vinny Wasco.

Andy Brown & Che Cabrera vs. Slice Boogie & DKC went to no contest and fought out of the venue.