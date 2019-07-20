Santino Bros. – 20 July 2019 – Results

Jake Atlas defeated Ruby Raze to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Santino Bros. Wrestling’s July 20th event in Huntington Park, CA. Click for full results.

Santino Bros.

Don’t Get Mad Get Even

July 20, 2019

Puro Lucha Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Vinny wasco over RJ Santos, Hyde, and Darwin Finch. [7’06]

Eli Everfly over Lucas Riley via Destroyer onto chairs. [11’49]

Dylan Kyle Cox over Gaius Tantalus via flying elbow. [10’28]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx). [8’46]

Delilah Doom over Dom Kubrick via roll up. [14’43]

Cameron Gates over Robby Phoenix via submission to win the Santino Bros. Submission Championship. [13’43]

Douglas James over Slice Boogie via frog splash. [11’49]

Jake Atlas over Ruby Raze via LGB-DDT to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship. [19’12]

Note: Supreme and Messiah were inducted into the Southern California Death Match Hall of Fame at the event.