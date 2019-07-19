PWG announces Barbaro Cavernario as the fifteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Bárbaro Cavernario has been announced as the fifteenth entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles and PWG debut.

Bárbaro Cavernario began his professional wrestling training, alongside his brother Demonio Mayo, under Furia del Ring and Aquiles and made his professional wrestling debut in 2008. He began wrestling for CMLL in 2012. On March 11, 2012, he lost his mask to El Gallo in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Since then, Bárbaro Cavernario is undefeated in matches where his hair is on the line.

On November 6, 2018, Cavernario defeated Atlantis to win the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship. Also in November last year, he won the Leyenda de Plata, which is an annual tournament to honor El Santo and the most prestigious of CMLL’s annual tournaments.

Bárbaro Cavernario has made a few prior appearances in Southern California, most notably for Baja Stars USA and Lucha VaVoom. He has also appeared for smaller lucha libre promotions in the Los Angeles area such as RIW.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario

Of the fourteen announced entrants, only five have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King).

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21.