Brody King announced as fourteenth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Brody King as the fourteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his second Battle of Los Angeles appearance.

After completing his pro-wrestling training at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy, King quickly established himself in the California independent wrestling scene. In 2016 he won Northern California’s APW/GPW Young Lions Cup and was named the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year.

King made his PWG debut on February 16, 2018, at Neon Knights where he lost to Adam Brooks. In his fourth match in PWG, he teamed with Tyler Bateman to challenge the Rascalz for the PWG World Tag Team Championship. He then unsuccessfully challenged WALTER for the PWG World Championship at PWG’s Threemendous V on July 13, 2018.

In the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, King defeated PCO in the opening round before falling to Trevor Lee in the second round. King has not been defeated in PWG in 2019. He is set to face David Starr at PWG’s Sixteen on July 26, 2019.

King is currently signed to Ring of Honor and currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (with Marty Scurll and PCO) and NWA World Tag Team Championship (with PCO). He also won the 2018 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Award.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King

Of the fourteen announced entrants, only five have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King).

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21.