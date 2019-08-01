Rey Horus announced as the eighteenth entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Yesterday, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced Rey Horus as the eighteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his third consecutive Battle of Los Angeles.

Wrestling out of Tijuana, BC, Mexico, Rey Horus made his PWG debut at 2007’s Pushin’ Forward Back in a defeat to Sammy Guevara. He entered the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles, losing to Rey Fenix in the first round.

In the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, Rey Horus defeated Adam Brooks in the opening round then lost to eventual champion Jeff Cobb in the second round.

Rey Horus is also the current The Crash Heavyweight Champion and former Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Champion (as Dragon Azteca Jr.).

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus

Of the eighteen announced entrants, only six have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King, and Rey Horus). None of the announced entrants have previously won the Battle of Los Angeles.

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.