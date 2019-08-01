Douglas James signs with Major League Wrestling

Douglas James, who was trained at Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy and was the 2015 Southern California Rookie of the Year, has signed a contract with Major League Wrestling. The promotion made the announcement earlier today via a press release.Here is the full press release:

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling has signed Douglas James, an undefeated kickboxer as well as MMA fighter out of Los Angeles.

“DJ is the evolution of what it is to be a hybrid professional wrestler,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

A former No Gi jiujitsu world champion trained by the founder of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu, Eddie Bravo, Douglas James is one of the top prospects on the California pro wrestling circuit.

With a total of 15 mixed martial arts fights between both amateur and professional, Douglas James mixes an array of strikes, grappling, high flying and submission wrestling to an ever-growing arsenal.

Douglas James will make his MLW debut September 7thas MLW promotes its first-ever card in Dallas at the NYTEX Sports Centre featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping. You can purchase tickets today at: http://www.MLWgo.com.

A dynamic wrestler, now Douglas James looks to prove he is truly major league as one of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the sport.

