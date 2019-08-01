Bar Wrestling – 01 August 2019 – Results

Scott Steiner and Brian Cage teamed to defeat Joey Ryan and orange Cassidy in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s August 1 event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results from the event.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 41: And Out Come the Wolves

August 1, 2019

American Legion Post 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Heather Monroe, Andy Brown, Jake Atlas, & Dom Kubrick over Watts, Ryan Taylor, & RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).

Luchasaurus over Brandon Cutler.

Taya Valkyrie over Ethan Page.

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star), Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend), and PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas).

Tyler Bateman over Tommy Dreamer.

Scott Steiner & Brian Cage over Joey Ryan & Orange Cassidy.