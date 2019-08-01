Bar Wrestling – 01 August 2019 – Results

Scott Steiner and Brian Cage teamed to defeat Joey Ryan and orange Cassidy in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s August 1 event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results from the event.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 41: And Out Come the Wolves
August 1, 2019
American Legion Post 241
Baldwin Park, CA
Heather Monroe, Andy Brown, Jake Atlas, & Dom Kubrick over Watts, Ryan Taylor, & RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK).
Luchasaurus over Brandon Cutler.
Taya Valkyrie over Ethan Page.
DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star), Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend), and PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas).
Tyler Bateman over Tommy Dreamer.
Scott Steiner & Brian Cage over Joey Ryan & Orange Cassidy.
