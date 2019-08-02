PWG announces David Starr as the nineteenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

David Starr has been announced as the nineteenth entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. This will be David Starr’s second appearance in the Battle of Los Angeles.

A proficient amateur wrestler in high school, Starr made his pro-wrestling debut in 2012 for World Xtreme Wrestling. After debuting, Starr wrestled throughout the East Coast and Europe.

Starr made his PWG debut at Mystery Vortex V on January 12, 2018, defeating Fred Yehi. He has wrestled in eight total matches in PWG, including a defeat to Brody King at PWG’s latest event, Sixteen.

In the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, Starr lost in the opening round to Joey Janela.

Starr has previously won the Progress Super Strong Style 16 and CZW Best of the Best tournaments.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus Rey Horus David Starr

Of the nineteen announced entrants, only seven have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King, Rey Horus, and David Starr). None of the announced entrants have previously won the Battle of Los Angeles.

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.