PWG Two Hundred – 01 March 2019 – Results

Jeff Cobb defeated Bandido to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Two Hundred at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Two Hundred

March 1, 2019

The Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Jungle Boy over Jake Atlas and Trey Miguel via crucifix on Miguel. [10’31]

Puma King over Laredo Kid via submission. [12’53]

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) over Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) via roll up by Trent? on Davis. [20’32]

Brody King over Darby Allin via sitdown piledriver. [14’12]

Jonathan Gresham over David Starr by submission. [19’21]

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Lucha Brothers (PENTA EL 0M & REY FENIX) and LAX (Ortiz & Santana) to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [10’04]

Jeff Cobb over Bandido via Tour of the Islands to retain the PWG World Championship. [19’48]