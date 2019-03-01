PWG Two Hundred – 01 March 2019 – Results

Jeff Cobb defeated Bandido to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Two Hundred at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Two Hundred
March 1, 2019
The Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Jungle Boy over Jake Atlas and Trey Miguel via crucifix on Miguel. [10’31]
Puma King over Laredo Kid via submission. [12’53]
Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) over Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) via roll up by Trent? on Davis. [20’32]
Brody King over Darby Allin via sitdown piledriver. [14’12]
Jonathan Gresham over David Starr by submission. [19’21]
The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Lucha Brothers (PENTA EL 0M & REY FENIX) and LAX (Ortiz & Santana) to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [10’04]
Jeff Cobb over Bandido via Tour of the Islands to retain the PWG World Championship. [19’48]
.@DarbyAllin goes off the balcony #PWG200 pic.twitter.com/HkhdxxtJkM
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) March 2, 2019
Also, check out @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx's samurai gear. #PWG200 pic.twitter.com/CQ1224vI5H
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) March 2, 2019
Main event at #PWG200 @LuchadorBandido vs @RealJeffCobb for the #PWG World Championship pic.twitter.com/MrVUBJxRWZ
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) March 2, 2019
