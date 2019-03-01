New main event announced for Bellator 219

Saad Awad vs. Brandon Girtz has been announced as the new main event for Bellator 219 in Temecula, CA on March 29th, 2019. Plus the return of Daniel Straus.

The announcement comes a day after the originally scheduled main event between Lorenz Larkin and former Bellator Welterweight Champion Andrey Koreshko was canceled. As first reported by MMA Fighting, Larkin had pulled out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury. Larkin issued the following statement yesterday on his Instagram account regarding the bout:

“Sorry to all the supporters but I had to pull out of the fight hopefully I will be back soon to put on another great performance for you guys @bellatormma”

With Larkin vs. Koreshko no longer set to main event Bellator 219, San Bernardino native Saad Awad (MMA Record: 23–10) vs. Brandon Girtz (MMA Record: 15-8) will now take its place at the headline bout for Bellator 219. Awad heads into this bout having won four of his last five fights. Girtz will be going into this bout having gone 1-4 in his last five fights.

Also announced for Bellator 219, former two-time Bellator Featherweight Champion and Season Six Featherweight Tournament Winner Daniel Straus (MMA Record: 26-8) returns to competition when he faces Shane Kruchten (MMA Record: 12-4). Straus heads into this bout having gone 3-3 in his previous six fights. Kruchten will go into this bout having gone 5-2 in his last seven fights.

Bellator 219 takes place at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, CA on March 29th, 2019. The main card is scheduled to air on Paramount Network. Check your local listings for airtimes. The event will also be streamed live on DAZN. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.