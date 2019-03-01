Rankings for February 2019

The rankings for February have been released and Jake Atlas has been named Wrestler of the Month for the third consecutive month. This is only the third time since 2001 that a wrestler has won Wrestler of the Month three times in a row. The finals of Bar Wrestling’s trios tournament has been named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) over Heart Eyes Emoji (Ray Rosas, Jake Atlas, & Heather Monroe) and The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kery Awful, & Tripp Cassidy – Bar Wrestling – Feb. 21 [2] Heart Eyes Emoji (Heather Monroe, Jake Atlas, & Ray Rosas) over Dances With Wolves (Taya Valkyrie, Kris Wolf, & PJ Black) – Bar Wrestling – Feb. 20 [1] Jake Atlas over Matt Vandagriff – Santino Bros. – Feb. 22 [1] Danny Limelight over Hammerstone and Douglas James – Baja Stars – Feb. 16 [1] Real Deals (D Lo Brown, Andy Brown, & Willie Mack) over Body Guys (Brian Cage, Ryan Taylor, & Eli Drake) – Bar Wrestling – Feb. 20

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [3] Andy Brown [1] SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) Heather Monroe Danny Limelight [1] Ray Rosas Jungle Boy Watts The Carnies Eli Everfly Killer Kross Brian Cage RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) Ryan Kidd Brandon Cutler Matt Vandagriff Douglas James Tyler Bateman Anthony Idol Delilah Doom Zach Gowen Kris Wolf D-Lo Brown Dom Kubrick Luchasaurus Slice Boogie Hammerstone Taya Valkyrie Fidel Bravo Andy Williams

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.