Rankings for February 2019

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 03/01/2019

The rankings for February have been released and Jake Atlas has been named Wrestler of the Month for the third consecutive month. This is only the third time since 2001 that a wrestler has won Wrestler of the Month three times in a row. The finals of Bar Wrestling’s trios tournament has been named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) over Heart Eyes Emoji (Ray Rosas, Jake Atlas, & Heather Monroe) and The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kery Awful, & Tripp Cassidy – Bar Wrestling – Feb. 21 [2]
  2. Heart Eyes Emoji (Heather Monroe, Jake Atlas, & Ray Rosas) over Dances With Wolves (Taya Valkyrie, Kris Wolf, & PJ Black) – Bar Wrestling – Feb. 20 [1]
  3. Jake Atlas over Matt Vandagriff – Santino Bros. – Feb. 22 [1]
  4. Danny Limelight over Hammerstone and Douglas James – Baja Stars – Feb. 16 [1]
  5. Real Deals (D Lo Brown, Andy Brown, & Willie Mack) over Body Guys (Brian Cage, Ryan Taylor, & Eli Drake) – Bar Wrestling – Feb. 20

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [3]
  2. Andy Brown [1]
  3. SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky)
  4. Heather Monroe
  5. Danny Limelight [1]
  6. Ray Rosas
  7. Jungle Boy
  8. Watts
  9. The Carnies
  10. Eli Everfly
  11. Killer Kross
  12. Brian Cage
  13. RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK)
  14. Ryan Kidd
  15. Brandon Cutler
  16. Matt Vandagriff
  17. Douglas James
  18. Tyler Bateman
  19. Anthony Idol
  20. Delilah Doom
  21. Zach Gowen
  22. Kris Wolf
  23. D-Lo Brown
  24. Dom Kubrick
  25. Luchasaurus
  26. Slice Boogie
  27. Hammerstone
  28. Taya Valkyrie
  29. Fidel Bravo
  30. Andy Williams

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

