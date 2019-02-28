Lineup announced for Bar Wrestling’s March 13th event in Los Angeles

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for its 32nd event, The Trouble With Tribbles, taking place on March 13, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The event will be headlined by Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin returning to the promotion to face PPRay.

The matchup of Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly versus PPRay will be Peter Avalon’s first wrestling appearance in Bar Wrestling in 2019. It will also be the first time Ray Rosas and Peter Avalon, who finished as runners up to the 2018 Southern California Tag Team of the Year Award, have teamed up this year. Kelly will be making her third appearance in Bar Wrestling and Allin his second.

Tessa Blanchard and Heather Monroe will be facing each other in a singles match for the first time at The Trouble With Tribbles. They have previously only faced each other once prior, in a six-wrestler tag team match for The Crash in Tijuana, Mexico. This will be Blanchard’s tenth appearance in Bar Wrestling. Monroe has the third most wins in Bar Wrestling history with 15 wins in 24 matches.

Despite both wrestlers having been a part of the Southern California pro-wrestling scene for over a decade, The Trouble With Tribbles will be the first time Joey Ryan and Brandon Cutler have met in singles competition. The last time the two faced each other in any competition was on May 28, 2011, at PWG’s All Star Weekend 8, when Joey Ryan and Scorpio Sky defeated The Cutler Brothers.

The other matches scheduled for The Trouble With Tribbles are Andy Brown facing Brian Cage, A Boy and his Dinosaur (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) versus The Worldwide Underground (Taya Valkyrie and PJ Black), and an eight-man tag with DoomFly teaming with Jake Atlas and Tyler Bateman to face The RockNES Monsters with Watts and Ryan Taylor.

Here is the complete lineup for The Trouble With Tribbles:

PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) vs. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

Tessa Blanchard vs. Heather Monroe

Brian Cage vs. Andy Brown

Joey Ryan vs. Brandon Cutler

A Boy and his Dinosaur (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. The Worldwide Underground (Taya Valkyrie and PJ Black)

DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom), Jake Atlas, and Tyler Bateman vs. RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK), Watts, and Ryan Taylor

As with most Bar Wrestling events, Bar Wrestling 32’s title is a pop culture reference. The Trouble With Tribbles is the title of the fifteenth episode of the second season of the original Star Trek television series.

Bar Wrestling 32: The Trouble With Tribbles will be held at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles with a bell time of 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 presale and $40.00 at the door and are available now through Eventbrite.