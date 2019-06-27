Bar Wrestling – 27 June 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/27/2019

The Lucha Bros defeated Los Luchas in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Two Sweet on June 27th in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 38: Two Sweet
June 27, 2019
American Legion Post 241
Baldwin Park, CA

Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman via LGB-DDT on Brown by Atlas. [18’27]

DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Gentleman Jervis & Rickey Starks via double rollup. [14’28]

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK) over Ryan Taylor & Watts. [14’25]

Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy over Joey Ryan & Shawn Spears via Sliced Bread #2 on Ryan by Jungle Boy. [10’07]

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over David Arquette & RJ City. [11’55]

Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) via package piledriver on Phoenix Star by Penta El Zero M. [17’12]

