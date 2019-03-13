Bar Wrestling – 13 March 2019 – Results

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin teamed to defeat PPRay in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s March 13th show in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 32: The Trouble With Tribbles
March 13, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Tessa Blanchard over Heather Monroe.

Worldwide Underground (Taya Valkyrie & PJ Black) over Luchasaurus & Penelope Ford.

Brandon Cutler over Joey Ryan.

Tyler Bateman, DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom), & Jake Atlas over Watts, RockNES Monsters (BHK & Yuma), & Ryan Taylor.

Brian Cage over Andy Brown.

Priscilla Kelly & Darby Allin over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas).

