Jeff Jarrett announced for SoCal Pro’s 12th anniversary event on April 13

Yesterday, SoCal Pro announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett would be making a rare Southern California appearance at their twelfth-anniversary show on April 13, 2019, in Vista, CA. It will be the first time Jarrett has wrestled in San Diego County in almost 20 years.

Jeff Jarrett, who was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, will be facing Dr. Wagner Jr. at SoCal Pro’s twelfth anniversary show, in what will be the first singles match between the two wrestlers since Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Jarrett in a hair versus hair match on October 28, 2018 at AAA’s Heroes Inmortales XII in Mexico. The match will be the first Southern California match for Jarrett since May 16, 2015, when he made an appearance for Vendetta Pro in Lompoc. The last time Jarrett wrestled in San Diego County was at a WWF house show on September 12, 1999.

Dr. Wagner Jr. has wrestled far more regularly in Southern California, having been a regular on Lucha Underground in season’s two and three. His last appearance in the area was on June 2, 2018, for the Heroes of Lucha Libre promotion in Los Angeles. While he has wrestled in Tijuana, Mexico frequently, Dr. Wagner Jr. has made very few appearances in San Diego County, last appearing on a FMLL show in 2016.

Super Crazy has also been announced for the event. He will be facing SoCal Crazy. This will only be the second San Diego area appearance for Super Crazy, who last wrestled in the area on May 9, 2006, at a WWE Smackdown taping. This will be the first meeting between the two Crazys.

Also announced for SoCal Pro’s twelfth anniversary is Dirty Doug defending the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship against Ju Dizz in a steel cage match. Dirty Doug has held the title since August 11, 2018. A street fight between Anthony Idol and Everett Scott has also been announced.

SoCal Pro’s twelfth-anniversary event will be taking place at the Boys and Girls Club of Vista in Vista, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale and range from $65.00 for front row to $25.00 for general admission, with kid’s general admission at $10.00.