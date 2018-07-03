Bar Wrestling Announces Upcoming Dates for August and September

Yesterday, Bar Wrestling announced their event dates for August and September to go along with their two previously announced events on July 14 and 25. The additional dates are August 2, 15, 23, and September 12 and 13. The dates include events in both Baldwin Park and Los Angeles.

The previously announced Bar Wrestling 14: Pinkerton on July 14 will be taking place at the American Legion 241 in Baldwin Park. Scheduled for that event is AR Fox, Brody King, Colt Cabana, Eli Drake, Jeff Cobb, Joey Ryan, Kiera Hogan, Kikutaro, The Killer Baes, Killer Kross, Luchasaurus, Peter Avalon, Priscilla Kelly, Reno Scum, RockNES Monsters, Scorpio Sky, Shane Strickland, Super Panda, and Watts. This will be the Southern California debut for Kiera Hogan.

On Wednesday, July 25 Bar Wrestling will be holding its first event outside of the American Legion in Baldwin Park when they debut at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be titled Bar Wrestling 15: Don’t Hassle Me I’m Local and will have a theme of using only wrestlers that currently local to the Southern California area. Wrestlers announced for Bar Wrestling 15 are Brian Cage, Douglas James, Eli Everfly, Joey Ryan, Kris Wolf, Luchasaurus, PPRay, RockNES Monsters, Scorpio Sky, Taya Valkyrie, Violence Unlimited, Watts, and Willie Mack.

In August, Bar Wrestling 16 and 18, both of which are currently untitled, will be taking place at the American Legion 241 in Baldwin Park on August 2 and 23 respectively, while Bar Wrestling 17 will be at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles on August 15. No lineups have been announced for these events.

In September, Bar Wrestling will be holding its first ever back-to-back events on September 12 and 13. Bar Wrestling 19 will take place at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles on September 12 and Bar Wrestling 20 will be at the American Legion 241 in Baldwin Park on September 13. The events will be taking place the two nights prior to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which normally draws in fans from outside of the Southern California area.

Tickets are currently on sale for the July 14 and July 25 events, and the other events will go on sale at a later date. Bar Wrestling has sold out all of its pre-sale tickets for all of its prior events to date, but the promotion normally sets aside a limited number of walk-up tickets at a higher price point than the pre-sale.