Bar Wrestling announces three matches for their August 21 event in Los Angeles

Bar Wrestling has announced three matches for their August 21, 2019 event, Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The announced matches include the Bar Wrestling returns of Tenille Dashwood and John Hennigan.

The main event for Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee is scheduled to be the husband and wife team of Taya Valkyrie and John Hennigan take on Heather Monroe and Jake Atlas. This will be Hennigan’s first match in Bar Wrestling since the promotion’s second event on July 4, 2017. The match will also be the first time Hennigan and Atlas have met in the ring.

Tenille Dashwood will be making her fourth Bar Wrestling appearance at Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee, taking on Shotzi Blackheart. She last appeared in the promotion on September 13, 2018, when she defeated Viper. Dashwood has yet to be defeated in Bar Wrestling. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

The third match announced for August 21 is the team of Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt facing PPRay (Ray Rosas and Peter Avalon). This will be Stunt’s first match in California since he broke his leg in a match with Eli Everfly at GCW’s Joey Janela’s LA Confidential on November 16, 2018.

There will be seven matches in total scheduled to be taking place at Bar Wrestling’s Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee. Also scheduled to appear at the even are DoomFly, Dom Kubrick, Joey Ryan, RockNES Monsters, Andy Brown, Gentleman Jervis, and Watts among others.

Bar Wrestling 42: Don’t Talk to Me Until I’ve Had My Coffee takes place on August 21, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. Presale tickets for the event have sold out and the promotion has advised there will be limited $40.00 walk-up tickets available at the door.

This is the thirteenth consecutive Bar Wrestling event at the Bootleg Theater to sell out of advance tickets.