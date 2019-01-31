Bar Wrestling – 31 January 2019 – Results

The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) defeated Daga and Tessa Blanchard in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s January 31 event in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 29: Four Touchdowns in a Single Game

January 31, 2019

American Legion #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Worldwide Underground (Taya Valkyrie & PJ Black) over Maxx Stardom & Diamante.

Brian Cage over Jake Atlas.

Heather Monroe over Kiera Hogan.

Watts, RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson), & Tyler Bateman over Joey Ryan, Ray Rosas, Ryan Taylor, & Brandon Cutler.

Jungle Boy over Andy Brown, Luchasaurus, and Aaron Solow.

Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Daga & Tessa Blanchard.