NJPW – 30 January 2019 – Results

Juice Robinson and Tracy Williams teamed to defeat the reunited RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Baretta) in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Beginning in USA event in Los Angeles on January 30. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Beginning in USA

January 30, 2019

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Alex Coughlin vs. Clark Connors goes to a time-limit draw. [10’00]

Jonathan Gresham over Tyler Bateman via Magistral Cradle variation with a back bridge. [11’37]

Colt Cabana over Shane Taylor via rollup. [10’29]

KES (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer) over Brody King & Marty Scurll via Killer Bomb on King. [13’11]

Jeff Cobb over Karl Fredericks via Tour of the Islands. [6’57]

David Finlay over Chuck Taylor via Trash Panda. [15’27]

Juice Robinson & Tracy Williams over RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Baretta) via Pulp Friction by Robinson on Romero. [32’20]