Lineup announced for NJPW Lion’s Break: Project 1 in Anaheim, CA on November 10th, 11th

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for Lion’s Break: Project 1, set to take place at CharaExpo USA 2018 on November 10th-11th in Anaheim, CA at the Anaheim Convention Center.

On Day 1, David Finlay will team with Jushin Liger to face ACH and LA Dojo Young Lion Clark Connors. In singles action, Rocky Romero will go up against Ryusuke Taguchi. Also on Day 1, LA Dojo Young Lion Alex Coughlin will take on fellow LA Dojo Young Lion Karl Fredericks. Day 1 of Lion’s Break: Project 1 is currently scheduled to be headlined by Hirooki Goto vs Jeff Cobb.

On Day 2, Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero of Chaos team up to face Jeff Cobb and Ryusuke Taguchi. In singles action, Jushin Liger will go up against LA Dojo Young Lion Clark Connors. Also on Day 2, ACH will face LA Dojo Young Lion Karl Fredericks. Day 2 of Lion’s Break: Project 1 is currently scheduled to be headlined by Kenny Omega vs. David Finlay.

NJPW released the following statement on their website.

The full card for both days of Lion’s Break: Project 1 has been released! LA Dojo Young Lions, trained by Katsuyori Shibata, will take on New Japan’s star wrestlers at Lion’s Break: Project 1 in Anaheim, CA. Two of the Young Lions on the card, Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin, made their debut at Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 30, 2018, during a dark match. At Lion’s Break: Project 1 they will be joined by the third LA Dojo Young Lion, Karl Fredricks. Will Shibata’s trainees prove up to the task of taking on the New Japan roster? The rest of the card is filled with New Japan favorites, and will feature what is sure to be a hard-hitting match between Hirooki Goto and Jeff Cobb. And American fans won’t want to miss Sunday’s main event, where David Finlay takes on Kenny Omega in singles competition. Lion’s Break: Project 1 takes place within CharaExpo USA 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center on November 10 and November 11.

The CharaExpo USA 2018 takes place November 10th and 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. For tickets and more information on CharaExpoo USA, visit www.www.charaexpo-usa.com for details.

