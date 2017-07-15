Santino Bros. – 14 July 2017 – Quick Results

Tyler Bateman defeated Rocky Romero to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight championship in the main event of July 14th’s Santino Bros. show in Bell Gardens. Also on the show Brody King won a tournament to become the #1 contender to the title and Douglas James defended his PCW Light Heavyweight title against Mano Rojas. Click for full results.

Santino Bros.

Survive Now, Fear None

July 14, 2017

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

#1 Contenders Tournament – Round 1

Tito Escondido over Jake Atlas

#1 Contenders Tournament – Round 1

Brody King over Robby Phoenix

#1 Contenders Tournament – Finals

Brody King over Tito Escondido

Douglas James over Mano Rojas to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight Title

Study Buddies (Darwin Finch & Chaz Herrera) over Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe)

Big Dick Hoss Hogg over Alonzo Alvarez

Jesse James over El Cheetah

Tyler Bateman over Rocky Romero to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship

Notes:

-Tyler Bateman will defend the Santino Bros. Heavyweight title against Brody King at the August 18th Santino Bros. show “Don’t Trust Anyone.”

Credit: Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy