Celtic Gladiator 13 – 14 July 2017 – Results

Jacob Rosales defeated Cody Walker via TKO in the second round in the main event of Celtic Gladiator 13 in El Monte. In the semi-main event Jason Cordero defeated Mike Segura via unanimous decision. Click for full results.

Celtic Gladiator 13

July 14, 2017

Florentine Gardens

El Monte, CA

118 lbs – Tiani Valle defeated Jennifer Penfield via KO (2nd Round)

135 lbs – Taylor Alfaro defeated Eric Rios via unanimous decision

125 lbs – Hugo Aranda defeated Erik Van Der Lee via TKO (3rd Round)

145 lbs -Michael Jackson defeated Dru Schottenheimer via TKO (1st Round)

125 lbs – David Duran defeated Benji Gomez via unanimous decision

155 lbs – Randen Abafo defeated Branden Vancleave via unanimous decision

155 lbs – Jason Cordero defeated Mike Segura via unanimous decision

145 lbs – Jacob Rosales defeated Cody Walker via TKO (1st Round)